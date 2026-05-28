Hindustan Motors Reports 367% Rise In Q4 FY26 Income, Posts Rs 4.3 Crore Loss

Hindustan Motors Reported Q4 FY26 Total Income Of Rs 5.0 Crore, Up 367% Year-On-Year. |

Mumbai: Hindustan Motors Limited reported its audited standalone financial results for Q4 FY26. The company’s total income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 rose sharply to Rs 5.0 crore from Rs 1.1 crore in Q4 FY25.

Despite the rise in income, Hindustan Motors posted a net loss of Rs 4.3 crore compared with a loss of Rs 0.2 crore in the same quarter last year. The decline was mainly due to an exceptional write-off related to the Uttarpara factory land.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, total income increased from Rs 1.2 crore in Q3 FY26 to Rs 5.0 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total expenses remained largely stable at around Rs 1.1 crore during the quarter. Finance costs also stayed low.

The company reported an exceptional loss item of Rs 8.4 crore after writing off property, plant and equipment linked to the resumed Uttarpara land. This significantly impacted the company’s bottom line.

Earnings per share for the quarter stood at a loss of Rs 0.20 compared with near-zero earnings in Q3 FY26.

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What Drove The Numbers?

Hindustan Motors said the Government of West Bengal resumed and took possession of the Uttarpara factory land during the year. This resulted in the write-off of plant and equipment.

The company also said it continues to rationalise costs following the suspension of work at the Uttarpara plant. Employee-related liabilities have also reduced over the years.

Other income during FY26 included write-back of unspent liabilities and provisions related to municipal tax settlement.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, total income declined to Rs 12.3 crore from Rs 24.4 crore in FY25.

Net profit for the full year dropped sharply to Rs 0.02 crore compared with Rs 15.6 crore in FY25.

The company said its accumulated losses reduced to Rs 100.6 crore as of March 31, 2026, from Rs 252.2 crore in March 2017.

Hindustan Motors added that it remains debt-free apart from employee-related and other liabilities. The company also said its current assets continue to exceed current liabilities.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.