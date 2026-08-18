Hindustan Copper Plans Over ₹7,000 Crore Investment, Expansion Drive Spans Next 5-6 Years

Hindustan Copper plans to invest over Rs 7,000 crore in 5-6 years. |

Mumbai: State-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd plans to invest more than Rs 7,000 crore over the next five to six years to expand its mining operations and strengthen copper production.

The investment will cover mineral exploration, reopening of closed mines, capacity expansion and strategic partnerships. The company announced the plan in a regulatory filing.

Demand Rising

The expansion comes as India’s copper demand continues to increase. Copper is widely used in infrastructure projects, renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, power networks and several other clean-energy applications.

Hindustan Copper aims to increase domestic production and reduce the country’s dependence on imported copper. The company is also looking to acquire new copper deposits in India and overseas.

Over the past three years, the company has added 135.52 million tonnes of copper ore reserves and resources. This has strengthened its mineral resource base and provided more opportunities for future production.

Mines Revival

A major part of the expansion plan involves reopening closed copper mines across India. Reviving these mines could help the company raise output and meet the country’s growing requirement for the metal.

Hindustan Copper has also joined hands with CODELCO, Chile’s state-owned copper company. The partnership will focus on employee training, knowledge sharing and technical cooperation in mining, mineral processing and exploration.

PSU Partnerships

In India, the company has signed multiple memoranda of understanding with public sector companies, including RITES, Indian Oil Corporation, Coal India, Oil India and GAIL.

These partnerships are expected to expand Hindustan Copper’s mining presence and support India’s mineral security.

Strong Resource Base

Hindustan Copper is India’s only vertically integrated refined copper producer. Its operations cover mining, ore processing, smelting, refining and the production of copper rods.

The company holds all operating copper ore mining leases in India and has access to around 45 per cent of the country’s copper ore reserves and resources.

Its combined copper resources and reserves currently stand at 767.37 million tonnes. Hindustan Copper’s market capitalisation was valued at Rs 51,619 crore, highlighting its significant position in India’s metals and mining industry.