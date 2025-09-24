 Hindustan Construction Company Awarded Two Contracts Valued At ₹1,418.3 & ₹1,147.51 Crore By Patna Rail Corporation
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 08:06 AM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: Hindustan Construction Company Limited (HCC) on Tuesday said it has been awarded two contracts valued at Rs 1,418.3 crore and Rs 1,147.51 crore, respectively, by the Patna Metro Rail Corporation Limited (PMRCL).

The company in a statement said the contracts involve the construction of 10.67 km of underground tunnels using Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) and six metro stations under Phase I of the Patna Metro Rail Project.

HCC has played a pivotal role in India's metro expansion, having delivered significant portions of the Delhi Metro, Bengaluru Metro, Mumbai Metro Line I and Kolkata Metro. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

