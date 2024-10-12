 Hindustan Aeronautics Becomes 14th Public Enterprise To Be Awarded 'Maharatna' Status: Know All Companies In The List
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHindustan Aeronautics Becomes 14th Public Enterprise To Be Awarded 'Maharatna' Status: Know All Companies In The List

Hindustan Aeronautics Becomes 14th Public Enterprise To Be Awarded 'Maharatna' Status: Know All Companies In The List

With an annual turnover of Rs 28,162 crore and a profit of Rs 7,595 crore for the financial year 2023–24, HAL is a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Department of Defense Production.

Vikrant DurgaleUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
article-image

The Department of Public Enterprises has announced that the Ministry of Finance has granted the company 'Maharatna' status. HAL is now the 14th company in the nation to be a part of this exclusive group, thanks to this upgrade. The inter-ministerial committee has previously approved this proposal.

With an annual turnover of Rs 28,162 crore and a profit of Rs 7,595 crore for the financial year 2023–24, HAL is a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Department of Defense Production.

In India's defense industry, the company is a major participant. This development may have a positive effect on Monda's stock.

The stock performance

FPJ Shorts
FPIs Selling Did Not Impact Indian Stock Market Much As DIIs Come To The Rescue
FPIs Selling Did Not Impact Indian Stock Market Much As DIIs Come To The Rescue
Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Clinical Anxiety: Key Signs & Symptoms Of Anxiety Disorder To Watch Out For
Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Clinical Anxiety: Key Signs & Symptoms Of Anxiety Disorder To Watch Out For
Mumbai: Amid Rains, People Throng For Both Sena Factions' Dussehra Melava, Aaditya Thackeray To Address At Shivaji Park; VIDEO
Mumbai: Amid Rains, People Throng For Both Sena Factions' Dussehra Melava, Aaditya Thackeray To Address At Shivaji Park; VIDEO
Hindustan Aeronautics Becomes 14th Public Enterprise To Be Awarded 'Maharatna' Status: Know All Companies In The List
Hindustan Aeronautics Becomes 14th Public Enterprise To Be Awarded 'Maharatna' Status: Know All Companies In The List

In last trading session, the shares of HAL ( Hindustan Aeronautics ltd) saw a declining move of 0.94 per cent amounting to a Rs 42.25 in the negative territory.

The HAL concluded the last trading session in the 2nd week of the month of October at Rs 4,440 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange).

The stock price has risen over 22 per cent in the last 6 months, propelling the stock price from Rs 3,638.10 to Rs 4,440 per share on the national stock exchange.

Perks of maharatna status

Government control over decisions in the public sector is substantial, necessitating that company boards obtain government approval at every turn. This often causes projects to move more slowly.

Companies that perform exceptionally well are granted special status by the government in an effort to lessen these difficulties. Companies get certain rights in relation to investments and other areas with each tier.

These groups, called "Ratnas," are based on the performance of the companies; they can be categorized as Miniratna, Navratna, or Maharatna.

Read Also
Ratan Tata Funeral: Mumbai Police Stops Late Steel Titan's Closest Aide, Shantanu Naidu; Video...
article-image

Other Public companies having Maharatna status

Maharatna status has also been awarded to BHEL, BPCL, Coal India, GAIL, HPCL, Indian Oil, NTPC, ONGC, Power Grid, Steel Authority of India Limited, Oil India, and PFC in addition to HAL.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPIs Selling Did Not Impact Indian Stock Market Much As DIIs Come To The Rescue

FPIs Selling Did Not Impact Indian Stock Market Much As DIIs Come To The Rescue

Hindustan Aeronautics Becomes 14th Public Enterprise To Be Awarded 'Maharatna' Status: Know All...

Hindustan Aeronautics Becomes 14th Public Enterprise To Be Awarded 'Maharatna' Status: Know All...

S&P 500 & Dow Jones Concludes Week On Record High Levels; Nasdaq Trailing Behind Leaders On Wall...

S&P 500 & Dow Jones Concludes Week On Record High Levels; Nasdaq Trailing Behind Leaders On Wall...

Boeing To Cut 17,000 Jobs Amid Mounting Losses And Worker Strikes

Boeing To Cut 17,000 Jobs Amid Mounting Losses And Worker Strikes

Sectoral Indices Outperform Marquee Indices, Including Nifty 50; Know Everything About Market...

Sectoral Indices Outperform Marquee Indices, Including Nifty 50; Know Everything About Market...