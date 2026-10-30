Hinduja Housing Finance Appoints Vivek Kannan As New CEO, Sachin Pillai Steps Down As Managing Director

Hinduja Housing Finance |

Mumbai: Hinduja Housing Finance on Friday announced the appointment of Vivek Kannan as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), marking a leadership transition as the company looks to strengthen its market presence and accelerate sustainable business growth. Kannan succeeds Sachin Pillai, who stepped down as Managing Director on October 29. However, Pillai will continue to remain associated with the housing finance company as a non-executive director on its board.

Leadership Transition

Kannan, who joined Hinduja Housing Finance as Chief Operating Officer (COO) in 2020, brings more than two decades of experience in the financial services industry. His elevation to the CEO position comes after six years with the organisation, during which he gained experience overseeing its operations and business activities. The appointment reflects the company's decision to promote an existing senior executive to lead its next phase of development.

Growth Priorities

As CEO, Kannan will focus on expanding Hinduja Housing Finance's market presence, strengthening its operational capabilities and supporting sustainable growth. The company aims to build on its existing business operations while continuing to serve customers in the housing finance segment. His experience in financial services is expected to support the company's long-term business objectives.

Chairman's Statement

Dheeraj G Hinduja, Chairman of Hinduja Housing Finance, expressed confidence in Kannan's leadership and ability to guide the organisation. He said the company would continue strengthening its capabilities under Kannan's leadership while delivering long-term value to customers and stakeholders. The management change comes as housing finance companies continue to focus on business expansion, operational efficiency and customer service.

Company Background

Hinduja Housing Finance operates as a subsidiary of Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited. The company provides housing finance services and operates within India's financial services sector. With Kannan taking charge as CEO and Pillai continuing as a non-executive director, Hinduja Housing Finance will move forward with a revised leadership structure. The appointment places an experienced internal executive at the helm as the company pursues its future growth plans.