Hindalco Industries Consolidated EBITDA Up By 24% In Q4 FY24

Hindalco Industries Limited, the Aditya Birla Group metals flagship, on Friday announced its Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Q4 FY24 Performance

In the latest financial report, the company's consolidated EBITDA reached Rs 7,201 crore, a 24 per cent increase from the previous year.

The company's Aluminium Upstream EBITDA soared to Rs 2,709 crore, also up 24 per cent from last year, with EBITDA margins hitting an industry-best 32 per cent. Quarterly Copper EBITDA hit an all-time high of Rs 776 crore, a substantial 30 per cent increase year-on-year (YoY). Moreover, Novelis' Adjusted EBITDA per tonne rose to USD 540, resulting a 25 per cent growth compared to the previous year.

“Hindalco concluded the year with very strong results across all business segments. This was a clear testament to our strategic focus on value-added products and margin improvement. The Copper business has grown to become the 2nd largest in the world for Copper rods (excluding China). It achieved its best ever performance with sales crossing 500,000 tonnes for the first time, and an all time high EBITDA for the quarter and the year. Similarly, the Aluminium India Upstream Business reported industry-best quarterly EBITDA margins of 32%, driven by higher volumes and cost optimisation," said Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries.

Consolidated Results

In Q4, consolidated revenue stood at Rs 55,994 crore compared to the previous year, with a 6 per cent increase from the previous quarter.

Hindalco reported a EBITDA of Rs 7,201 crore, 24 per cent increase from the previous year. Similarly, EBITDA rose by 14 per cent. Consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) for Q4 stood at Rs 3,174 crore, 32 per cent increase YoY and a 36 per cent increase QoQ. The Consolidated Net Debt to EBITDA ratio improved to 1.21x as of March 31st, 2024, compared to 1.39x as of March 31st, 2023.

Shares Performance

