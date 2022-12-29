e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHindalco Industries announced closure of trading window

Hindalco Industries announced closure of trading window

The intimation is as per the company’s code of conduct, formulated pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 02:08 PM IST
article-image
Hindalco Industries announced closure of trading window | Image credit: Hindalco (Representative)
Follow us on

Hindalco Industries Limited has announced that, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company by Directors/ Designated Persons/ Connected Persons shall remain closed from Sunday, 1st January, 2023, till 48 hours after the announcement of financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2022, via an exchange filing.

The company stated the date of the Board Meeting for the declaration of the said results would be announced separately in due course.

The intimation is as per the company’s code of conduct, formulated pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, to regulate, monitor, and report trading by designated persons in listed or proposed to be listed securities of the company.

Read Also
Raymond Limited announced closure of trading window
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

India can become a $40 trillion economy by 2047: Mukesh Ambani at Reliance Family Day Function 2022

India can become a $40 trillion economy by 2047: Mukesh Ambani at Reliance Family Day Function 2022

ICICI loan fraud case: Special CBI court sends Kochhar couple and Venugopal Dhoot to 14-day judicial...

ICICI loan fraud case: Special CBI court sends Kochhar couple and Venugopal Dhoot to 14-day judicial...

Hindalco Industries announced closure of trading window

Hindalco Industries announced closure of trading window

Australia-India trade deal comes into force; Australian side welcomes saying it will diversify...

Australia-India trade deal comes into force; Australian side welcomes saying it will diversify...

HDFC Limited sells 2.1% shares of Siti Networks for Rs 3.61 cr

HDFC Limited sells 2.1% shares of Siti Networks for Rs 3.61 cr