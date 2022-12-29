Hindalco Industries announced closure of trading window | Image credit: Hindalco (Representative)

Hindalco Industries Limited has announced that, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company by Directors/ Designated Persons/ Connected Persons shall remain closed from Sunday, 1st January, 2023, till 48 hours after the announcement of financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2022, via an exchange filing.

The company stated the date of the Board Meeting for the declaration of the said results would be announced separately in due course.

The intimation is as per the company’s code of conduct, formulated pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, to regulate, monitor, and report trading by designated persons in listed or proposed to be listed securities of the company.

