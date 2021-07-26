Higher inflation transitory hump, expect RBI to maintain dovish stance in August MPC meet: BofA Securities

Describing the recent two consecutive spikes in retail inflation beyond the 6 per cent as a 'transitory hump', a Wall Street brokerage on Monday said it expects the RBI to overlook it and unanimously stick to the dovish stance at the forthcoming policy review, even though a further upward revision of its already-revised inflation target is more likely.

The Reserve Bank-led monetary policy panel is scheduled to announce the third monetary policy review on August 6, amidst the continuing spike in retail inflation that has breached the 6 per cent upper tolerance level for the past two consecutive months.

"We expect the MPC to stick with a dovish pause in the August 6 policy, overlooking the 'transitory hump' in inflation. Thereafter, the normalisation path will depend on the evolution of growth, inflation and the pandemic. The governor is likely to reiterate a dovish message and argue against a hasty withdrawal of monetary policy support," Bank of America Securities India house economists said in a report.

But they were quick to warn an abnormally high crude prices may force the RBI to adapt to normalisation process sooner than later.