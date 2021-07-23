RBI says lenders can sanction loans up to Rs 5 cr to other banks' directors without board approval

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said banks without their boards' approval can sanction personal loans up to Rs 5 crore to directors of other banks.

The earlier limit was Rs 25 lakh.

"On a review, it has been decided that... for personal loans granted to any director of other banks, the threshold of Rupees twenty-five lakh... stands revised to Rupees five crore," RBI said in a notification.

Unless sanctioned by the board of directors/ management committee, banks should not grant loans and advances aggregating Rs 5 crore and above to any relative other than spouse and minor/ dependent children of their own Chairmen/ Managing Directors or other directors.

According to the notification, proposals for credit facilities of an amount less than Rs 25 lakh or Rs 5 crore (as the case may be) to such borrowers may be sanctioned by the appropriate authority in the financing bank but the matter should be reported to the board.