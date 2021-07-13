RBI may start tightening monetary policy by end of FY22

As interest rates continue at unprecedented low levels, the Reserve Bank India may start tightening the monetary policy and the gradual normalization of the policy is likely to start by the end of this financial year.

Although the retail inflation declined on sequentially in June, it remained above the 6 per cent threshold for the second consecutive month. CPI inflation moderated marginally to 6.26 per cent.

A Kotak report noted that peak in inflation may provide comfort to MPC.

"Softer-than-expected CPI inflation along with broad-based moderation in core inflation is expected to provide relief to the MPC to continue with the pro-growth policy guidance in the near term. While much depends on the incoming data, we expect the onset of gradual policy normalization towards the end of FY2022," it said.

Core inflation (CPI excluding food, fuel and pan, tobacco) moderated to 6.2 per cent, with flat sequential momentum following a surge of 1.5 per cent M-oM in May. After a broad-based increase in the components of core inflation in May, prices have risen a lot lesser in June across all categories except transport and communication.