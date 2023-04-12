HFCL bags orders worth Rs 123.84 cr from Reliance for supply of optical fiber cables | Image: HFCL (Representative)

HFCL Limited and its material subsidiary HTL Limited has received a purchase order worth Rs 123.84 crore from Reliance Projects and Private Management Services Limited for supply of Optical Fiber Cables, the company announced through an exchange filing. The purchase order for the supply of optical fiber cables is to be done domestically.

HFCL on Tuesday became the first Indian enterprise to offer OpenRoaming across their complete Wi-Fi portfolio.

HFCL shares

The shares of HFCL Limited on Wednesday at 11:37 am IST were at 63.20, up by 0.16 per cent.