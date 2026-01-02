Hero MotoCorp Sales Jump 40% To 4.56 Lakh Units In December 2025

File Image |

New Delhi: Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported a 40 per cent increase in wholesales to 4,56,479 units in December 2025 compared to 3,24,906 units in the same month of 2024. Domestic sales were 4,19,243 units last month against 2,94,152 units in December 2024. This reflects robust demand driven by continued festive momentum, new launches, and strong performance in both the ICE and EV scooter portfolio, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

Motorcycle sales stood at 4,02,374 units last month against 2,98,516 units in December 2024, while scooter sales were 54,105 units compared to 26,390 units in the year-ago month, it added. The month also saw strong continued traction in global business, contributing to overall growth across key markets. Exports were at 37,236 units last month against 30,754 units in December 2024, the company said.

