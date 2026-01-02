 Hero MotoCorp Sales Jump 40% To 4.56 Lakh Units In December 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHero MotoCorp Sales Jump 40% To 4.56 Lakh Units In December 2025

Hero MotoCorp Sales Jump 40% To 4.56 Lakh Units In December 2025

Hero MotoCorp reported a 40% YoY increase in wholesales to 4,56,479 units in December 2025. Domestic sales rose to 4,19,243 units, fueled by festive demand, new launches, and strong ICE/EV scooter performance. Motorcycles grew to 4,02,374 units; scooters doubled to 54,105 units. Exports climbed to 37,236 units, supporting growth in key international markets.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported a 40 per cent increase in wholesales to 4,56,479 units in December 2025 compared to 3,24,906 units in the same month of 2024. Domestic sales were 4,19,243 units last month against 2,94,152 units in December 2024. This reflects robust demand driven by continued festive momentum, new launches, and strong performance in both the ICE and EV scooter portfolio, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

Read Also
TVS Motor Sales Surge 50% To 4.81 Lakh Units In December 2025
article-image

Motorcycle sales stood at 4,02,374 units last month against 2,98,516 units in December 2024, while scooter sales were 54,105 units compared to 26,390 units in the year-ago month, it added. The month also saw strong continued traction in global business, contributing to overall growth across key markets. Exports were at 37,236 units last month against 30,754 units in December 2024, the company said. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Iran Gripped By Widespread Protests Over Economic Crisis As Fatal Clashes, Arrests And Crackdown By Security Forces Are Reported
Iran Gripped By Widespread Protests Over Economic Crisis As Fatal Clashes, Arrests And Crackdown By Security Forces Are Reported
Gabon Government Orders Suspension Of National Team After Disappointing AFCON 2025 Performance
Gabon Government Orders Suspension Of National Team After Disappointing AFCON 2025 Performance
Pakistan's 'Survivalist' Economy Tied To IMF Reviews, Remains Highly Vulnerable: Report
Pakistan's 'Survivalist' Economy Tied To IMF Reviews, Remains Highly Vulnerable: Report
'If You Had This Booty...': Jennifer Lopez Hits Back At Trolls For 'Always Being Naked' During Las Vegas Performance
'If You Had This Booty...': Jennifer Lopez Hits Back At Trolls For 'Always Being Naked' During Las Vegas Performance
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan's 'Survivalist' Economy Tied To IMF Reviews, Remains Highly Vulnerable: Report

Pakistan's 'Survivalist' Economy Tied To IMF Reviews, Remains Highly Vulnerable: Report

Bulgaria Adopts Euro On New Year's Day, Becomes 21st Eurozone Member

Bulgaria Adopts Euro On New Year's Day, Becomes 21st Eurozone Member

GST Collections Grew 6.1% To ₹1.75 Lakh Crore In December Despite Rate Cuts: Experts

GST Collections Grew 6.1% To ₹1.75 Lakh Crore In December Despite Rate Cuts: Experts

Why Did ITC Stock Slide Sharply After Hitting Lower Circuit, Here's How Tax Hikes & Rating...

Why Did ITC Stock Slide Sharply After Hitting Lower Circuit, Here's How Tax Hikes & Rating...

ITC Hits 52-Week Low As Tobacco Stocks Plunge On New Excise Duty Hike

ITC Hits 52-Week Low As Tobacco Stocks Plunge On New Excise Duty Hike