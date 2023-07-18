Hero MotoCorp Launches New Xtreme 200S 4 Valve Sports Motorcycle

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, on Tuesday augmented its premium portfolio with another powerful addition with the launch of the new Xtreme 200S 4 Valve, the company announced through an exchange filing.
New Hero Xtreme 200S 4V offers power-packed riding dynamics, sporty character combined with supreme safety and everyday practicality. The state-of-the-art LED headlights ensure superior visibility on all roads. The striking new dual-tone and sporty graphics demonstrate a characteristic flair of the motorcycle.
It has a smartphone connectivity enabled with Turn-by-Turn navigation along with Bluetooth for call and SMS alerts, and Rear hugger makes the new Xtreme 200S 4V fully equipped for long-travel for the city along with sporty riding.
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V will be available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at a price of INR 1,41,250/-*(ex-showroom Delhi).
Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, India BU, Hero MotoCorp said, “The Hero Xtreme 200S showcases our focused approach for our premium sports segment. A true masterpiece for riding enthusiasts, Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is an all-day sports motorcycle that distinctively unites urban and sporty performance in perfect form."
Hero MotoCorp Shares
The shares of Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹3,117, up by 0.82 percent.