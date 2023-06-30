Hero Motocorp To Revise Prices Of Its Motorcycles & Scooters From July 3, 2023 | Image: Hero MotoCorp (Representative)

Hero Motocorp will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, effective from July 3, 2023, the company announced on Friday through an exchange filing.

The price increase will be around 1.5% and the exact quantum of increase will vary by specific models and markets.

The upward revision of the prices of motorcycles and scooters is part of the price review that the Company undertakes from time to time, keeping in mind various factors like price positioning, input costs and business imperatives. Hero MotoCorp will continue with innovative financing programs to minimize the impact on the customers.

The onset of monsoon in most parts of the country and overall economic indicators bode well for a growth in demand, and industry volumes are expected to pick up leading into the upcoming festive season.

Hero Motocorp Shares

The shares of Hero Motocorp on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 2,905, up by 2.70 percent.

