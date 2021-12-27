Hero Electric partners with BattWheelz Mobility; to strengthen last-mile delivery segment

Hero Electric today announced its partnership with BattWheelz Mobility- a Gurugram-based startup, that offers last-mile delivery mobility solutions to E-Commerce and Hyper-Local Grocery Companies. The company is partnering with the last-mile delivery segment in the country to go electric. As a part of the association with BattWheelz Mobility, Hero Electric will deliver 4,000 vehicles by FY 2022-23.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, “This partnership highlights our shared vision of offering eco-friendly mobility solutions and the direct advantage of adopting electric mobility in terms of savings and contribution to safeguarding the environment. Hero’s two-wheelers are flexible, modular, and versatile, offering longer mileage, smoother rides, and a lower cost of ownership thus catering to consumer needs of last-mile delivery of essentials offered by BattWheelz Mobility.”

Chetan Chaturvedi, Founder & MD, BattWheelz said, “BattWheelz has partnered with Hero Electric to deploy one of the largest fleet of electric 2 wheelers for last mile mobility.”

The last-mile delivery segment is one of the fastest-growing spaces pertaining to increased penetration of online and e-commerce businesses.

Hero Electric has been entering into multiple partnerships to supply electric scooters to transform the segment and address the challenges of last-mile logistics and delivery. The company is looking to convert 35 percent of sales from the B2B segment in the next 4 years and maximize traction towards EV transition in India.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 12:19 PM IST