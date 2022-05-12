Health tech firm Connect and Heal expands leadership team; eyes massive growth

Connect and Heal, health-tech company providing end-to-end coordinated care, has announced the appointments of Abhinav Nakirekanti as Director – Product Management and Nitish Kumar as Director – Data Analytics. Intending to transform Indian healthcare for the better, it has been strategically onboarding top talent into its leadership team.

Founded in 2016 by Sanjay Vinayak, Galveender Kaur, and Elwinder Singh, Connect and Heal provides integrated healthcare programs to large to medium corporates in India. Earlier this year, Prashant Kashyap joined as a Co-Founder and COO, followed by Parasar Sarma from Wakefit as the Chief Marketing Officer. The company is hiring top talent for leadership roles across product, technology, marketing, design & business operations, adding impetus to its growth journey. The new appointments are a part of their plan to build a more patient-centric healthcare platform.

Talking about the two appointments, Prashant Kashyap, Co-founder & COO, Connect and Heal, said, “The onboarding of Abhinav and Nitish is another step towards building a robust, dynamic leadership team at Connect and Heal. Both of them have extensive experience in their domains and are well-versed with the nuances of delivering healthcare by leveraging technology”

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 07:43 PM IST