Health insurance is ‘financial vaccination’: Sapna Desai says in conversation with BrandSutra

How did Brand ManipalCigna fare over the last year? How are you coping with the challenges posed by the pandemic situation?

As a partner in illness and wellness, we navigated the COVID pandemic health crisis and social unrest by staying focused on the needs of those we serve and on keeping our promises. This meant: Living our brand purpose – to improve people’s lives by delivering health, well-being and peace of mind and taking meaningful steps and robust actions throughout the year such as digitally enabled health care processes, co-payment waiver for senior citizens for COVID treatment, infectious disease tele-consulting programme, etc. Further, to help bring our brand purpose to life, we launched consumer-insight driven campaigns, such as ‘Mask zaroori hai’ and ‘Baat kijiye’ to inspire people to play an active role in supporting society's fight against the pandemic.

What did you seek to convey with ManipalCigna’s recent digital campaigns ‘Health ke saath, health insurance bhi zaroori hai’, ‘Savdhani ke health insurance zaroori hai’ and ‘Baat kijiye’? What is one message that needs to go out to the public from the health insurance sector?

Historically, health insurance has been somewhat of a push product. However, in the pandemic situation, health has claimed primary position in the hierarchy of needs, because the control we had over our health has been taken away by COVID.

Therefore, through ‘Health ke saath’ and ‘Savdhani ke health’ campaigns we wanted to communicate a message that health insurance is no longer an option but an essential ‘financial vaccination’ to take care of increasing medical expenses and protect the wealth of individuals. With the ‘Baat kijiye’ campaign, our intent is to encourage people to reach out and start checking on each other’s well-being and to stay virtually connected with their friends, family or someone needing support. In India, health insurance is still a highly under-penetrated category. As an industry, we want to amplify the message that having a comprehensive health insurance plan is a must today.