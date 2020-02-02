Health Budget 'too meagre to have any impact', says Indian Medical Association

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Sunday termed the health budget as "too meagre to have any impact."

According to the association, half of the additional allocation of Rs 6,600 crores (Rs 69,000 crores 2020, Rs 62,398 crores 2019) would be lost in meeting the cost of inflation.

Speaking to IANS, IMA national president Doctor Rajan Sharma said: "Deficit financing of Ayushman Bharat continues. Whereas at least Rs 1,60,000 crores are needed to provide effective care under Ayushman Bharat, the money currently provided is gross underfunding of the scheme. More over 80 per cent of the claimed 20,000 hospitals in Ayushman Bharat are the government hospitals."

As per the IMA, the PPP mode in 112 aspirational districts is only a sell out of the family gold.