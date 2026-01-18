 HDFC Bank Q3 Profit Up 12% To Rs 19,807 Crore, Non-Interest Income Drives Growth
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHDFC Bank Q3 Profit Up 12% To Rs 19,807 Crore, Non-Interest Income Drives Growth

HDFC Bank Q3 Profit Up 12% To Rs 19,807 Crore, Non-Interest Income Drives Growth

HDFC Bank reported a 12 percent rise in Q3 profit to Rs 19,807 crore, supported mainly by strong non-interest income and lower provisions. Asset quality improved, branch expansion continued, and management remained confident on long-term growth and credit-deposit ratio normalisation.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 09:53 AM IST
article-image
HDFC Bank reported a 12% rise in Q3 profit to Rs 19,807 crore, supported mainly by strong non-interest income and lower provisions. |

Mumbai: HDFC Bank posted a solid performance in the October–December quarter, reporting a 12.17 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 19,807 crore. This compares with Rs 17,657 crore in the same quarter last year. Profit was also slightly higher than Rs 19,611 crore reported in the September quarter.

On a standalone basis, the country’s largest private sector lender reported a net profit of Rs 18,653.75 crore, up 11.46 percent year-on-year.

Read Also
Central Bank Of India Q3 Profit Rises 31% YoY To ₹1,264 Crore, Total Income Climbs To ₹11,007...
article-image

Non-interest income boosts earnings

The bank’s performance was supported by healthy growth in non-interest income. Other income rose by over 15 percent to Rs 13,254 crore during the quarter, playing a key role in driving profit growth.

FPJ Shorts
'Hands Off Our Forest': Over 400 Citizens Rally At Tata Mumbai Marathon To Save Sanjay Gandhi National Park
'Hands Off Our Forest': Over 400 Citizens Rally At Tata Mumbai Marathon To Save Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Mumbai: Special Court Accepts ED's Closure Report In Money Laundering Case Against Avyaan Overseas & Its MD Mohit Kamboj
Mumbai: Special Court Accepts ED's Closure Report In Money Laundering Case Against Avyaan Overseas & Its MD Mohit Kamboj
'Silent Campaign, Loud Results': AIMIM Emerges As Key Player In Maharashtra Municipal Polls, Wins 125 Seats
'Silent Campaign, Loud Results': AIMIM Emerges As Key Player In Maharashtra Municipal Polls, Wins 125 Seats
Big Promises In Rare Earths, Tough Ground Reality: Why Pakistan’s US Mineral Deal Faces Major Challenges?
Big Promises In Rare Earths, Tough Ground Reality: Why Pakistan’s US Mineral Deal Faces Major Challenges?

Core net interest income (NII) increased by a modest 6.4% to Rs 32,600 crore. Net interest margin stood at 3.35 percent, while advances grew 11.9 percent during the quarter.

Read Also
Polycab Q3 Profit Jumps 52% YoY To ₹6,955 Crore, Revenue Surges 46%
article-image

Asset quality improves, provisions fall

HDFC Bank’s asset quality showed improvement. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 1.24 percent from 1.58 percent a year ago. The bank said NPAs would be below 1% if seasonal stress in agricultural loans is excluded.

Provisions fell to Rs 2,838 crore from Rs 3,154 crore last year, supporting the bottom line.

Loan growth trends and cautious approach

Retail loans grew 6.9 percent, while small and mid-market enterprise loans rose sharply by 17.2 percent. Wholesale advances increased 10.3 percent. The bank reduced exposure to two-wheeler loans and remained cautious on auto and agriculture lending.

Read Also
Bank Of Maharashtra Q3 Profit Hits Record ₹1,779 Crore, Business Growth Beats Guidance
article-image

Branch expansion and workforce update

HDFC Bank added over 500 branches in the last 12 months, taking the total to more than 9,616. Each branch contributes around Rs 306 crore in deposits, the highest in the industry. Employee count fell by nearly 5,000 to 2.15 lakh.

Capital position remains strong

The bank’s total capital adequacy ratio stood at 19.9 percent, with Tier-I capital at 17.8 percent, reflecting a comfortable capital position.

Disclaimer: This article is based on unaudited financial results released by the company. Figures are subject to revision upon audit and should not be considered as final or audited financial statements.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Big Promises In Rare Earths, Tough Ground Reality: Why Pakistan’s US Mineral Deal Faces Major...
Big Promises In Rare Earths, Tough Ground Reality: Why Pakistan’s US Mineral Deal Faces Major...
ICICI Bank Q3 Profit At Rs 12,538 Crore Despite RBI Provision Hit, Core Income & Asset Quality Stay...
ICICI Bank Q3 Profit At Rs 12,538 Crore Despite RBI Provision Hit, Core Income & Asset Quality Stay...
HDFC Bank Q3 Profit Up 12% To Rs 19,807 Crore, Non-Interest Income Drives Growth
HDFC Bank Q3 Profit Up 12% To Rs 19,807 Crore, Non-Interest Income Drives Growth
DGCA Slaps ₹22.2 Crore Fine Against IndiGo For December's Operational Crisis, Warns CEO Pieter...
DGCA Slaps ₹22.2 Crore Fine Against IndiGo For December's Operational Crisis, Warns CEO Pieter...
NextGen SCM Summit 2026 West India Edition Concludes In Mumbai, Strengthening India’s Supply Chain...
NextGen SCM Summit 2026 West India Edition Concludes In Mumbai, Strengthening India’s Supply Chain...