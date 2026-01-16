 Polycab Q3 Profit Jumps 52% YoY To ₹6,955 Crore, Revenue Surges 46%
Polycab India posted a strong Q3 FY26 performance, with consolidated net profit rising 52 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,955 crore, supported by a 46 percent jump in revenue to Rs 76,866 crore. Sequential profit growth remained robust despite higher expenses, reflecting healthy demand and operating leverage. For nine months, profit grew over 40 percent, indicating sustained momentum.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Polycab India posted a strong Q3 FY26 performance, with consolidated net profit rising 52 percent. |

Mumbai: Polycab India reported a 52 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,955.36 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, supported by strong revenue growth and operating leverage. Revenue from operations climbed 46.4 percent YoY to Rs 76,865.84 crore, compared with Rs 52,510.67 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, profit rose 50 percent over Q2 FY26, underscoring sustained quarterly momentum.

During the quarter, total expenses increased to Rs 68,444.85 crore from Rs 56,016.43 crore in the previous quarter, reflecting higher material, employee and logistics costs in line with scale-up in operations. Despite the cost increase, profitability improved sharply on a YoY basis, with profit before tax rising 36.6 percent to Rs 8,421.99 crore from Rs 6,165.73 crore in Q3 FY25.

Sequential growth builds

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue rose 17.8 percent from Rs 65,226.44 crore in Q2 FY26, while PAT expanded faster than topline due to improved cost absorption and operating efficiencies. Basic earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rs 41.30, up from Rs 28.64 in the preceding quarter and Rs 30.42 a year earlier.

Operational drivers

The company continued to benefit from robust demand across its core businesses, with scale benefits partially offsetting higher employee benefit expenses, including the recognised impact of revised labour code-linked gratuity provisions during the nine-month period, as disclosed in the notes to accounts.

Nine-month performance

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Polycab’s consolidated revenue rose to Rs 2,01,951.49 crore from Rs 1,55,820.81 crore in the corresponding period last year, while net profit increased 40.5 percent to Rs 19,165.80 crore. The cumulative performance indicates strong operating momentum heading into the final quarter of the financial year.

Disclaimer: This news summary is based on Polycab India Limited’s unaudited consolidated financial results filed with stock exchanges. Figures are subject to revision upon audit and should not be construed as investment advice.

