HDFC Bank Net Profit Climbs 5.5% To ₹20,700 Crore In September Quarter

HDFC Bank |

Mumbai: HDFC Bank Ltd on Friday reported a 5.5 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹20,700.03 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. This was up from ₹19,610.67 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue Performance

Consolidated total income for the September quarter rose to ₹129,358.69 crore, an increase of 9.1 per cent compared with ₹118,560.63 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Interest Income and Expenses

Interest earned by the bank for the quarter stood at ₹95,131.63 crore, up from ₹86,993.84 crore in the year-ago quarter. Interest expended increased to ₹50,667.43 crore from ₹46,740.86 crore in the same period last year.

Operating Expenses and Provisions

Operating expenses for the September quarter were ₹45,819.72 crore, rising from ₹40,879.05 crore in the year-ago period. Provisions and contingencies for the quarter stood at ₹4,209 crore, compared with ₹4,281.83 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, was ₹13.43, up from ₹12.78 reported in the same quarter last year.

Resolution Framework Disclosure

HDFC Bank disclosed total outstanding exposure of ₹2,272.21 crore to accounts classified as standard under the COVID-19 related stress resolution framework as of September 30, 2026. This includes ₹1,967.45 crore in personal loans. For the half-year ended September 30, 2026, ₹20.67 crore in debt slipped into NPA, and ₹5.20 crore was written off.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.