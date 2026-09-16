Navi Mumbai: 6 Counterfeit ₹500 Notes Detected In HDFC Bank Cash Deposit Machine, Police Probe Underway

The counterfeit currency was automatically detected and retained by an HDFC Bank cash deposit machine in CBD Belapur | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, September 16, 2026: An unidentified person allegedly attempted to cheat HDFC Bank by depositing six counterfeit Rs 500 notes through a cash deposit machine at its Sector 11 branch in CBD Belapur.

The machine detected the fake currency and retained the notes without crediting their value to the account, following which the CBD police registered a case under Section 180 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“The counterfeit notes were detected and retained by the cash deposit machine itself. We are examining the CCTV footage and transaction details to identify the person who deposited the notes and ascertain whether anyone else was involved,” a CBD police officer said.

The incident came to light on February 2, when bank employees opened the cash deposit machine between 9 am and 9.30 am following the Sunday holiday. Six fake Rs 500 notes were found in the machine’s separate compartment for rejected currency.

The remaining compartments contained around Rs 19 lakh in genuine currency, which was counted and accounted for by the bank employees.

Bank Examines Transaction Details

According to the bank, the machine had been checked during the routine cash collection process on January 31. The bank’s Lower Parel currency department subsequently examined the counterfeit notes and transaction details.

The inquiry revealed that at around 1.30 pm on January 31, Rs 98,500 and Rs 96,500 had been deposited into the account of Vallabhaneni Suresh Babu, a customer from Hyderabad, Telangana. The six counterfeit Rs 500 notes were also deposited through the machine in transactions linked to the same account.

However, the machine identified the notes as counterfeit and automatically seized them, preventing the amount from being credited to the account.

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Police Probe Underway

The bank subsequently obtained a technical report, KYC documents and the relevant bank statement from its Lower Parel office. After completing the required legal formalities, bank officials approached the CBD police and lodged a complaint on Tuesday.

Police are now examining CCTV footage from the bank premises and surrounding areas to identify the suspect. The transaction trail is also being scrutinised to determine whether the incident was an isolated attempt or part of a wider counterfeit currency network.

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