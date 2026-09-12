Navi Mumbai Crime: 20-Year-Old Man Posing As Policeman Arrested For ₹40,000 Robbery In Turbhe; Accomplice Absconding

APMC police arrested a 20-year-old man accused of impersonating a policeman and forcing a Turbhe resident to part with ₹40,000 | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, September 12, 2026: A 20-year-old man who allegedly posed as a policeman and robbed a 30-year-old man of Rs 40,000 in Turbhe was arrested by the APMC police within a few hours of the incident, with CCTV footage and technical analysis helping the police trace him. His alleged accomplice, a resident of Dombivli, is still absconding.

Accused Identified

The arrested accused has been identified as Yash Motiram Patil, a resident of Kopri village in Vashi. Police said he has no previous criminal record.

“The accused duo intercepted the complainant by posing as policemen and threatened him with a hefty fine by claiming that he had entered a red zone. They then took him to an ATM and forced him to withdraw cash and transfer money through Google Pay. CCTV footage and technical analysis helped us identify and trace one of the accused within a few hours,” said a police officer.

Robbery At ATM

The incident occurred around 9 pm on September 8, when the complainant, Sanket Dagdu Niwalkar, 30, a resident of Govandi, was walking from Turbhe Janta Market towards Satara Plaza and the HDFC Bank ATM in Vashi.

According to the complaint, two men riding a Honda motorcycle stopped Niwalkar and introduced themselves as policemen. They allegedly told him that he had entered a red zone and would have to pay a heavy fine, creating fear and mental pressure.

The accused then allegedly took Niwalkar to the HDFC Bank ATM centre at Satara Plaza. They forced him to withdraw Rs 10,000 from the ATM using his mobile phone and subsequently made him transfer another Rs 30,000 through Google Pay to an account allegedly controlled by them. The duo then fled the spot.

CCTV, Technical Analysis

After Niwalkar approached the APMC police station and lodged a complaint, the crime detection team began examining CCTV footage from the scene and surrounding areas. Technical analysis was also carried out to establish the movements and identity of the accused.

During the investigation, the police learnt that Patil was staying in Kopri village and subsequently arrested him.

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The operation was carried out by a team comprising Assistant Police Inspector Amit Shelar, police personnel Borate, Chavan, Patole and Dharmadhikari, under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Abasaheb Patil.

Search For Accomplice

Police are now searching for the second accused, identified as Mandar Patil of Dombivli.

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