Navi Mumbai Crime: 27-Year-Old Man Allegedly Poses As Doctor Without Qualification, 133 Types Of Medicines Seized

Health officials sealed a clinic in Kasalkhand after allegedly finding a man practising medicine without recognised qualifications or registration | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, September 10, 2026: A 27-year-old man was allegedly caught practising medicine without any recognised medical qualification or registration at a clinic in Kasalkhand, Panvel, during a health department inspection. The inspection team seized 133 types of medicines, including tablets, capsules and syrups, from the premises and sealed the clinic.

The accused, identified as Nurul Hudda (27), a resident of MHADA Colony in Kon, allegedly told health officials that he had been practising at the IG Healthcare Clinic for around two months.

When asked to produce his medical degree and registration documents, he allegedly admitted that he had neither a medical qualification nor registration with the medical council.

Health Team Inspects Clinic

According to the FIR registered at New Panvel police station, Dr Sayali Sahadev Mankar (33), Medical Officer at the Primary Health Centre, Ajivali, and health worker Sanket Sagpekar visited the clinic around 2.30 pm on September 7 as part of an inspection drive ordered by the health authorities.

After Hudda's alleged admission, Block Development Officer Sameer Watharkar, Taluka Health Officer Dr Arpana Pawar, Health Extension Officer Dilip Zaware and health assistants Sharad Wade and Narayan Ayarkar reached the clinic and questioned him.

The team found that the premises had been arranged as a functioning clinic, with an examination table, tables, chairs, a stool, an air cooler and other equipment.

A subsequent search led to the seizure of 133 types of medicines, including antibiotics, painkillers, gastrointestinal medicines, supplements, syrups, eye and ear drops and a nasal spray.

Clinic Sealed After Seizure

"The inspection was carried out as part of the drive against persons practising medicine without the requisite qualifications. The premises were sealed after the medicine stock was documented and a panchnama was prepared in the presence of panch witnesses. Further action will be taken as per the provisions of law," said a police officer.

The clinic was sealed in the presence of two panch witnesses after the medicine stock was documented by the inspection team.

FIR Registered Against Accused

The FIR was registered at New Panvel police station on September 7 under Sections 33(1) and 33(2) of the Medical Practitioners Act, 1961. The alleged offence took place at around 2.30 pm the same day.

Also Watch:

According to the complaint, Hudda, who is originally from Murshidabad in West Bengal, was allegedly posing as a doctor and dispensing medicines to people despite not possessing the required medical qualification or registration. Police said further investigation was underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/