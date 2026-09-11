Navi Mumbai Fraud: 27-Year-Old Doctor Allegedly Cheated Of ₹33.30 Lakh By Woman Posing As Customs Officer

Nerul police have booked three people over an alleged investment fraud targeting a 27-year-old doctor | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, September 10, 2026: A 27-year-old doctor was allegedly cheated of Rs 33.30 lakh by a woman who posed as a Customs officer and allegedly used forged documents to convince him to invest money in a fraudulent scheme, police said.

The Nerul police registered a case on September 8 against Sanvi Suhas Chavan, alias Madhavi Kishor Dhembe, her husband Suhas Chavan and her sister Mayuri Pawar. The alleged fraud took place between November 2023 and September 8 at Ekta Apartment in Nerul West, according to the complaint.

The complainant, Dr Abhishek Jagdish Chinchpure, told police that Chavan falsely represented herself as a Customs officer and produced documents purportedly establishing her official identity. She allegedly induced him to part with Rs 33,30,899 through what police described as a fraudulent investment scheme. She promised gold purchases and attractive returns.

Accused Allegedly Threatened Doctor

“According to the complaint, the woman allegedly posed as a Customs officer and used forged documents to gain the complainant’s confidence. Her husband and sister are also alleged to have been involved in the conspiracy,” said a police officer.

The complainant further alleged that the accused threatened to kill him when he demanded that his money be returned or said he would approach the police.

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Police Probe Underway

The case has been registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to cheating, impersonation, forgery, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy, as well as corresponding provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said no property had been recovered so far. Further investigation is underway.

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