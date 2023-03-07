HDFC Bank denies reports of data breach after hacker dumps user info online

File/ Representative image

The massive shift towards online banking during the pandemic has also increased cyberattacks and phishing scams targeting consumers through their personal data. Over the past couple of weeks, people have received messages from scammers claiming to represent banks, asking for KYC details to prevent the account from being shut down. After a hacker dumped 7.5 GB data purportedly belonging to HDFC customers the lender has denied the alleged breach.

Hi, we wish to state that there is no data leak at HDFC Bank and our systems have not been breached or accessed in any unauthorised manner. We remain confident of our systems. However we treat the matter of our customers data security with utmost seriousness and we continue to — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) March 7, 2023

No suspicious access detected

Responding to a query by Times Now, the bank stated that their systems have not been breached in any manner, despite the hacker putting out user data on a public forum for free. The bank has taken note of the incident and is monitoring its systems for any possible security leaks, to ensure high standards of data security.

Hackers claim follow phishing attacks

The reports of a breach at India's largest private bank come days after fraudsters claiming to represent multiple lenders sought to squeeze personal customer data via messages. The text messages threatened to suspend accounts if people didn't share details.