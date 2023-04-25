HDFC Asset Management Company recommends dividend of Rs 48 |

HDFC Asset Management Company on Tuesday recommended a dividend of Rs 48 per share with a face value of Rs 5, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The dividend is subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting and will begin commencing from the day after ensuing Annual General Meeting.

HDFC AMC earnings

HDFC Asset Management Company Limited on Tuesday reported total income of Rs 637.81 crore and net profit of Rs 376.20 crore in the last quarter of the financial year 2023.

HDFC AMC shares

The shares of HDFC AMC on Tuesday at 3:21 were at Rs 1,766.30, down by 0.82 per cent.