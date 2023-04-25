 HDFC Asset Management Company recommends dividend of Rs 48
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHDFC Asset Management Company recommends dividend of Rs 48

HDFC Asset Management Company recommends dividend of Rs 48

The dividend is subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting and will begin commencing from the day after ensuing Annual General Meeting.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
HDFC Asset Management Company recommends dividend of Rs 48 |

HDFC Asset Management Company on Tuesday recommended a dividend of Rs 48 per share with a face value of Rs 5, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The dividend is subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting and will begin commencing from the day after ensuing Annual General Meeting.

HDFC AMC earnings

HDFC Asset Management Company Limited on Tuesday reported total income of Rs 637.81 crore and net profit of Rs 376.20 crore in the last quarter of the financial year 2023.

HDFC AMC shares

The shares of HDFC AMC on Tuesday at 3:21 were at Rs 1,766.30, down by 0.82 per cent.

Read Also
Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Club Mahindra net profit down at Rs 31.25 cr, Tata Consumer Products net...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nuvepro enters partnership with Genpact to reskill latter’s data analytics talent

Nuvepro enters partnership with Genpact to reskill latter’s data analytics talent

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Club Mahindra net profit down at Rs 31.25 cr, Tata Consumer Products net...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Club Mahindra net profit down at Rs 31.25 cr, Tata Consumer Products net...

24-year-old CA launches sector agnostic 100 Crore fund to invest in SME startups

24-year-old CA launches sector agnostic 100 Crore fund to invest in SME startups

Closing bell: Markets end in green; Sensex at 60,118.10, Nifty at 17,763.70

Closing bell: Markets end in green; Sensex at 60,118.10, Nifty at 17,763.70

HDFC Asset Management Company recommends dividend of Rs 48

HDFC Asset Management Company recommends dividend of Rs 48