HDFC AMC Consolidated Profit Rises 4.3% To ₹748.73 Crore In September Quarter

HDFC AMC |

Mumbai: HDFC Asset Management Company Limited on Thursday announced a consolidated net profit after tax of ₹748.73 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. This marks a 4.3 per cent increase compared to ₹718.43 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹1,170.22 crore, up from ₹1,027.40 crore in the same period last year. Total consolidated income for the quarter was ₹1,241.48 crore, compared to ₹1,123.59 crore year-on-year.

Expense Overview

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter increased to ₹264.82 crore from ₹247.63 crore in the September 2025 quarter. This rise was primarily due to higher employee benefit expenses, which grew to ₹141.74 crore from ₹123.83 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, increased to ₹17.46. This is up from ₹16.79 reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Half-Yearly Performance

For the half-year ended September 30, 2026, the consolidated net profit after tax was ₹1,585.86 crore, compared to ₹1,465.98 crore in the previous year. Consolidated revenue from operations for the half-year reached ₹2,269.94 crore, a rise from ₹1,995.55 crore year-on-year.

Dividend and Share Allotment

The company paid a final dividend of ₹54 per equity share (face value ₹5 each) for the year ended March 31, 2026. Additionally, during the quarter, HDFC AMC allotted 4,20,144 equity shares of ₹5 each due to the exercise of stock options by eligible employees.

Cyber Security Incident

HDFC AMC reported a cyber-security incident on May 16, 2026, which was addressed and communicated to relevant authorities. The company stated that the incident has not materially impacted its financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.