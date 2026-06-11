Zaggle Signs 5-Year Deal With Crompton Greaves, Employee Expense Management Platform To Be Rolled Out

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has entered into a five-year agreement with Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals. |

Mumbai: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited has entered into an agreement with Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, strengthening its presence in the corporate expense management and employee benefits segment. The company informed stock exchanges about the development on June 11, 2026.

Five-Year Agreement

According to the disclosure, the agreement was executed on June 10, 2026. Under the partnership, Zaggle will provide its “Zaggle Save” platform to Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals. The solution is designed to support employee expense management and benefits administration. The agreement will remain in force for a period of five years.

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Contract Value Not Fixed

The company stated that the value of the agreement cannot be determined at this stage. Revenue from the contract will depend on the number of active users on the platform and the actual spending undertaken by users over time. As a result, the total consideration from the agreement is variable and linked to usage levels.

Domestic Agreement

Zaggle said the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and is domestic in nature. The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals. Further, the agreement does not fall under related-party transactions.

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Focus On Enterprise Solutions

The latest partnership is expected to help Zaggle expand the adoption of its software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings among large corporate clients. The company continues to focus on providing digital solutions for employee benefits, expense management and corporate spending programmes.

Disclaimer: Based on company disclosure filed with stock exchanges. Investors should review official filings before making investment decisions.