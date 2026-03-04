Newgen Software Subsidiary Signs $1.495 Million Caribbean Insurance Digital Transformation Deal

Newgen Software Technologies Limited said its US-based subsidiary, Newgen Software Inc., has entered into a Master Service Agreement with an insurance company in the Caribbean to deploy the NewgenONE Digital Transformation Platform. |

New Delhi: Newgen Software Technologies is expanding its international footprint after securing a digital transformation contract through its US subsidiary. The agreement involves implementing its enterprise platform for an insurance company located in the Caribbean region.

🚨Newgen Software Technologies:

👉#NewgenSoftware has entered into a Master Service

Agreement worth US Dollars

1,495,000 with an insurance Company situated in Caribbean for supply, installation & implementation of the NewgenONE Digital Transformation Platform.#neworder… pic.twitter.com/WSNEE99r5e — Indian Stock Markets & Economy (@IndianStockEco) March 4, 2026

Newgen Software Inc., a material subsidiary of Newgen Software Technologies Limited, incorporated in the United States, has signed a Master Service Agreement with an overseas insurance company. The deal covers the supply, installation, and implementation of the NewgenONE Digital Transformation Platform, a solution designed to support enterprise digital transformation initiatives. The contract has an aggregate value of US Dollars 1,495,000.

Under the agreement, Newgen will deliver a combination of technology licensing, implementation services, and ongoing support for the platform. The scope of the contract includes software licensing, implementation, and annual maintenance and support services. These components are intended to ensure the platform’s deployment and long-term operational support within the customer’s technology ecosystem.

The project is scheduled to be executed over a period of three years, allowing for deployment, integration, and support services across the duration of the contract. The agreement has been awarded by an international client based in the Caribbean, although the customer’s name has not been disclosed due to confidentiality requirements.

Newgen Software confirmed that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the overseas entity that awarded the contract. The company also stated that the transaction does not fall under the definition of a related party transaction under the Companies Act, 2013. The event occurred on March 3, 2026, with the disclosure noting the time of occurrence as 9.08 p.m. IST. The agreement highlights Newgen’s continued efforts to expand its enterprise technology deployments across international markets through its NewgenONE platform.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information disclosed in the regulatory filing by Newgen Software Technologies Limited dated March 3, 2026. It does not rely on or include information from any external sources.