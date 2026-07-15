 HDFC AMC Profit Jumps 12% To ₹838.36 Crore In Q1 FY27, Revenue Up 13.5%
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HDFC AMC Profit Jumps 12% To ₹838.36 Crore In Q1 FY27, Revenue Up 13.5%

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (HDFC AMC) reported a 12% increase in standalone profit after tax to ₹838.36 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. Revenue from operations grew by 13.5% year-on-year to ₹1,098.50 crore

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 15, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
HDFC AMC Profit Jumps 12% To ₹838.36 Crore In Q1 FY27, Revenue Up 13.5%

Mumbai: HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (HDFC AMC) on Thursday announced a standalone profit after tax of ₹838.36 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27, marking a 12.09% increase compared to ₹747.92 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue Performance

The company's revenue from operations rose to ₹1,098.50 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, up from ₹967.76 crore reported in Q1 FY26. This represents a 13.51% year-on-year growth.

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Total Income

Total income for the quarter stood at ₹1,361.06 crore. This is an increase from ₹1,200.44 crore in Q1 FY26 and ₹1,061.67 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26).

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Expense Overview

Total expenses for HDFC AMC amounted to ₹270.81 crore in Q1 FY27. This compares to ₹214.39 crore in Q1 FY26 and ₹227.73 crore in Q4 FY26.

Profit Before Tax

Profit before tax increased to ₹1,090.25 crore for the reporting quarter. In the prior year's first quarter, profit before tax was ₹986.05 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.

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