HCLTech To Invest In Bhubaneswar, Establish Global Technology Centre To House 5,000 Employees

HCLTech announced on Friday its plan to establish a Global Technology Center in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. |

Mumbai: HCLTech announced on Friday its plan to establish a Global Technology Center in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, which will house 5,000 employees. The company today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Odisha for the initiative.

Technology Centre Details

The facility will innovate and deliver AI-led digital solutions to global enterprises. It will complement HCLTech's proposed AI Data Center within the upcoming Odisha Sovereign AI Park.

Employment and Skills Development

HCLTech's investment aims to contribute to direct and indirect employment and boost the local talent ecosystem by focusing on next-generation skills. The company plans to engage with local educational institutions and the government through structured interventions.

Management Commentary

Rahul Singh, COO, Corporate Functions, HCLTech, said the company focuses on expanding its presence across India to bring opportunities closer to the talent pool. Singh added that Odisha offers a strong mix of quality infrastructure and a vibrant talent pool, and HCLTech looks forward to developing Bhubaneswar as a global innovation and delivery hub.

Government Support

Vishal Kumar Dev, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha, said the state welcomes HCLTech's decision to establish its footprint in Odisha. Dev expects the presence to further enhance Bhubaneswar's status as a prominent technology hub in India.

HCLTech Operations in India

HCLTech currently employs over 1,70,000 people across its technology campuses and centres in Noida, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Nagpur, Madurai, Vijayawada and GIFT City. Globally, HCLTech has over 2,23,000 people across 60 countries.

Financial Overview

Consolidated revenues for HCLTech, as of the 12 months ending June 2026, totalled USD 14.8 billion.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.