HCLTech To Invest ₹3,500 Crore In AI Data Centres, Enters Full-Stack AI Market

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New Delhi, Jul 13: HCL Technologies (HCLTech) on Monday said its board has approved an investment of up to Rs 3,500 crore for setting up data centres in India. The investment will be made through the company’s new subsidiaries (direct/stepdown) that would be set up for this purpose.

HCLTech announced its entry into the full-stack AI market to address the complete spectrum of business opportunities arising from growing demand for AI-led services and solutions across the private sector and government.

"This will be powered by a strategic investment of up to Rs 3,500 crore to establish AI data centres, with the potential to scale to 50 MW of capacity," the company said in a statement.

The AI data centre investment is complemented by HCLTech's existing capabilities across AI data centre design and AI cloud operations, as well as our software portfolio, "enabling a truly integrated end-to-end play", it said.

"The proposed investment shall be made through the company’s new subsidiary and step-down subsidiaries that will be set up for this business," it added.

India is among the fastest-growing technology markets globally and a growth market for HCLTech.

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According to the company, India's data centre ecosystem is on a rapid growth trajectory, driven by strong demand from a vibrant digital economy, data localisation, and critical infrastructure needs to support GPU deployments for AI training and inference workloads.

Data centre capacity is expected to grow to 5–7 GW by 2030 from the current 1.8 GW, with a significant part of that growth in AI data centres.

HCLTech CEO and Managing Director C Vijayakumar said, "The convergence of AI-led demand, supply constraints and push for digital sovereignty presents a compelling opportunity for us to emerge as a full-stack AI technology solutions provider."

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The company's entry into the AI data centre space positions it to capture the full value of this opportunity, as the industry transitions from physical infrastructure to higher-value, AI-ready solutions.

"Our managed services and outcome-based services to our global clients would also benefit significantly from this investment," Vijayakumar added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)