TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech Hit 52-Week Lows, IT Stocks Sink As OpenAI’s New AI Venture Sparks Industry Fears

IT Stocks Witness Sharp Sell-Off. |

Mumbai: Indian IT stocks came under strong selling pressure on Tuesday after OpenAI announced the launch of a new company focused on helping businesses deploy artificial intelligence systems.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies and Wipro fell sharply during trading. TCS, Infosys and HCL Tech also touched their 52-week lows amid rising investor concerns.

The NIFTY IT index dropped more than 3.5 percent, with all 10 constituents trading in the red.

Midcap IT Stocks Also Under Pressure

The weakness was not limited to large-cap companies. Mid-sized IT firms such as Coforge, Persistent Systems and Mphasis also declined sharply during the session.

Investors fear that the new AI-focused business models being introduced by companies like OpenAI and Anthropic could affect the long-term growth of traditional IT service providers.

Market participants believe these developments may reduce the demand for conventional outsourcing and manpower-based services, which have been the backbone of India’s IT industry for decades.

What Is OpenAI’s New Company?

ChatGPT parent OpenAI announced the formation of “OpenAI Deployment Company”, a new venture that will help organisations build, customise and deploy AI systems for everyday business operations.

OpenAI plans to invest more than $4 billion into the company and has partnered with 19 global investment firms, consultants and system integrators.

Major investors in the venture include TPG, Advent, Bain Capital and Brookfield.

The company will remain majority-owned and controlled by OpenAI and will focus on expanding enterprise AI adoption globally.

Why Are Investors Worried?

Experts say the new company could directly compete with traditional IT services firms.

OpenAI and rival AI company Anthropic are now offering end-to-end AI deployment, automation and business customisation services. This could bypass the traditional outsourcing model used by Indian IT companies.

Investors worry that AI-driven automation may reduce dependence on labour-intensive services, which generate significant revenues and margins for firms like TCS, Infosys and HCL Tech.

The latest developments have increased fears that global AI companies may emerge as serious competitors to India’s established IT outsourcing industry.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company announcements and market movements. Investors should consult certified financial advisors before making investment decisions, as stock markets remain volatile and subject to global economic and sector-specific risks.