'No Office, No Holiday': HCL To Deduct Leaves Of Employees Who Don't Come To Workspace, Says Report

HCL | File image

The Covid pandemic was a landmark event the lives of many, and perhaps will continue to exert influence for years to come. One of the most landmark dispositions that came to pass was the expansion of 'Work From Home' or simply WFH.

Back To The Office

Ever since the 'end' of the pandemic, many sectors started opening up, ditching their homes for their offices.

But the IT sector throughout the globe, in many ways, was relatively slow in going back to 'go back to normalcy'.

Read Also HCL, ICICI Bank Shares Zoom As Market Continues To Bloom In Green

In a recent development, HCL Tech made it to headlines, the company, according to a Moneycontrol report is set to implement a new policy, which if in place would link employees and their leaves or holidays with their physical in-person appearance inside the workspace or office. |

Nevertheless, many IT companies over the past few years have introduced various measures and even diktats to get their employees back to work.

In a recent development, HCL Tech made it to headlines, the company, according to a Moneycontrol report is set to implement a new policy, which if in place would link employees and their leaves or holidays with their physical in-person appearance inside the workspace or office.

🚨 HCL Tech is set to implement a new policy that ties employee leaves to their office attendance.



Under the new policy, HCL Tech employees must work from the office at least three days a week and at least 12 days a month. pic.twitter.com/8fu5zy4sOX — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) July 20, 2024

In all, the employees of the Gurugram-headquartered company will have to be in the office thrice a week and at least 12 times in a month.

Failing to adhere to this measure, the employees will see deduction in the total tally of leaves.

HCL Records Profits Rs 4,257 Crore

According to a Business Standard report, the company has the provision of a total of 18 annual leaves for employees with less than three years of service in the company.

Read Also HCL Tech Shares Jump Over 3% After Q1 Earnings Numbers

Although there is no official response from the company, many have taken it to the internet to reiterate the information.

In the Q1 results of FY25 or 2024-25, the company recorded a net profit of Rs 4,257 crore. Meanwhile, the IT giant's overall revenue for the quarter that concluded on June 30 stood at Rs 28,057 crore.

The company shares had a relatively quiet day on the last trading session of the previous week. The company stock prices dropped by 0.16 per cent or Rs 2.55, dropping Rs 1,592.00 at closing.