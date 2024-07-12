Q1FY25 Earnings Update: HCL Tech Net Income Surges 20.4% YoY to ₹4,257 Crores; Announces ₹12 Dividend | File image

HCL Technologies (HCL Tech), one of the major India's IT firm on Friday (July 12) announced its financial results for the Q1FY25.

As per the regulatory filing, the company reported a revenue of Rs 28,057 crores, a 1.6 per cent decline quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). However on the year-on-year (YoY) basis, the revenue saw a 6.7 per cent growth.

On constant currency (CC), the revenue posted a 1.6 per cent dip QoQ but a 5.6 per cent rise YoY.

The company's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached Rs 4,795 crores, a 17.1 per cent of the total revenue. It posted a 4.4 per cent decline QoQ but a 7.5 per cent increase YoY.

The net income stood at Rs 4,257 crores, accounting for 15.2 per cent of the revenue, a 6.8 per cent surge QoQ and a 20.4 per cent rise YoY.

Services and Digital Segments

The services revenue saw a slight decline of 1.9 per cent QoQ but grew by 5.8 per cent YoY in constant currency terms.

However, the company's digital revenue rose by 6.0 per cent YoY in CC, contributing a 37.4 per cent to the overall services revenue.

Shares performance

The shares of the company on Friday at 3:30 pm IST ended the day at Rs 1,561.75, up by 3.30 per cent.

(This is a developing story)