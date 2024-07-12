Vizhinjam International Seaport Welcomes First Container Ship 'San Fernando'; Everything You Need To Know

Vizhinjam International Seaport Welcomes First Container Ship 'San Fernando' | X

The Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala is the country's largest transshipment port, on Friday (July 12), welcomed its first container ship, 'San Fernando', from China which also a new chapter in the India's maritime logistics.

About San Fernando - The Cargo Vessel

Owned by Maersk, the 'San Fernando' is a large cargo vessel, which has a capacity of 8,000 to 9,000 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs). The arrival of it in the Vizhinjam port was welcomed by grand water salute by four tugs guiding it to the dock.

Moreover, it is a 300-meter-long cargo vessel and has the to carry a substantial volume of cargo.

TEUs refers to the standard measure used to quantify cargo capacity for container ships and terminals.

It is designed to handle large containers, which are subsequently transferred to smaller feeder ships for distribution to various ports, both within the country and internationally.

As a mothership, 'San Fernando' plays an important role in the transshipment process at Vizhinjam.

Features of Vizhinjam Port

The Vizhinjam port is located near Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, and boasts natural depths ranging from 20 to 24 meters.

It is also the India’s first semi-automated port, featuring cutting-edge container handling equipment, state-of-the-art warehouses, and comprehensive logistics parks.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: On first mothership "San Fernando" reached Vizhinjam International Seaport, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal says, "Under the flagship initiative of our Ministry of Port Shipping and Waterways, Sagarmala, there are 55 projects worth more than… pic.twitter.com/KoLXXz8jJX — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2024

The port was developed through a public-private partnership with an investment of Rs 8,867 crore.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) is spearheading the development of Vizhinjam International Seaport.

A monumental day for Kerala! We proudly celebrated the arrival of the mothership San Fernando at Vizhinjam International Seaport, making the dreams of millions of Keralites come true. With an investment of ₹8,867 Cr and the creation of over 5,000 jobs, this project exemplifies… pic.twitter.com/1zv6w3Vf4x — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) July 12, 2024

Gautam Adani, the chairperson of Adani Group, in the social media platform X, formerly Twitter posted, "Historic Day as Vizhinjam welcomes its 1st container vessel! This milestone marks India's entry into global transshipment and ushers in a new era in India's maritime logistics, positioning Vizhinjam as a key player in global trade routes. Jai Hind!"

Historic Day as Vizhinjam welcomes its 1st container vessel! This milestone marks India's entry into global transshipment and ushers in a new era in India's maritime logistics, positioning Vizhinjam as a key player in global trade routes. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/2LO97NuUYt — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) July 11, 2024

Historical Significance

Over the centuries, the port handed cultural and economic exchanges with civilizations such as the Greeks, Romans, Arabs, and Chinese. During the colonial period, it remained one of the key port for European traders, including the Portuguese, Dutch, and British.