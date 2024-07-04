HCL, ICICI Bank Shares Zoom As Market Continues To Bloom In Green

Tech Major Infosys Shares Slides Nearly 3% After Q4 Earnings | Photo by Alesia Kozik from Pexels

The Indian markets opened in green on Thursday, with Sensex at 80,271.53, up by 0.36 per cent, and Nifty at 24,361.20, up by 0.31 per cent .

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 53,127.40 also up by 0.072 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors were among the major gainers in the morning session, whereas, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

From the Nifty tranche, NTPC, Hindalco and Infosys were among the gainers, while Cipla, Dr. Reddy and Adani Enterprises were among the losers.

The Indian rupee opened at 83.53 against the dollar.

Markets on Friday

The stock markets ended Friday on a higher note for both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closing in green. Sensex even crossed the mark of 80,000 points for the first time.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) increased by 0.57 per cent to USD 83.31 a barrel at 0643 IST. Brent crude prices also increased by 0.58 per cent to USD 86.83 a barrel at 0643 IST.

On Wednesday, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective slump in their numbers; meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average also saw a slide in value.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,537.02, losing 0.51 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 39,308.00, losing 23.85 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite saw a drop of 0.88 per cent to reach 18,188.30.

The Asian indices started in green, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.55 per cent to reach 40,805.57, at the opening of the day's trade, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index surged 0.05 per cent to climb to 17,988.25 points. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a rise, as it increased by 0.62 per cent to reach 2,811.29.