Real estate sector hopes Budget will boost market sentiment: Jitendra Mehta

“The upcoming Union Budget to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents an ideal opportunity for the Government of India to speed up its 'Housing for All' initiative,” said Jitendra Mehta, President, CREDAI MCHI Thane. "The Indian real estate sector - and Thane's real estate - look forward to measures that boost the scenario for both, homebuyers and real estate developers," he added. “The notional value of free flat given in redevelopment and taxation on the same are issues which Thane real estate looks forward to the Finance Minister resolving in this Budget, said Jitendra Mehta. "Apart from measures which will directly boost the economy, we look forward to the budget introducing policy initiatives which will improve sentiment in the housing sector," said the CREDAI MCHI Thane President.