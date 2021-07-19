HCL Tech Q1: Consolidated PAT rises 9.9% to Rs 3,214 cr; to pay Rs 6 per share dividend

IT firm HCL Technologies on Monday posted a 9.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,214 crore for the June 2021 quarter, and said it expects double-digit growth in constant currency revenue in FY22.

The IT major had registered a net profit of Rs 2,925 crore in the April-June 2020 quarter (as per US GAAP), HCL Technologies said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue grew 12.5 per cent to Rs 20,068 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 17,841 crore in the corresponding period last year.

"We posted 11.7 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in constant currency and 29 per cent y-o-y growth in Mode 2 services in constant currency headlined by Cloud and Digital transformation deals.

"We remain very confident of a good quarter-on-quarter growth for the rest of this year, enabled by 37 per cent y-o-y growth in bookings and 7,500-plus net hiring this quarter," HCL Technologies President and CEO C Vijayakumar said.