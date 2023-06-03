HCL faces opposition from IT employees' union over new bonus payment structure

HCL Tech

The Indian IT sector may not be hit by layoffs that have left lakhs of employees jobless in the global tech sector, but other policies affecting the workforce at Infosys, TCS and Wipro have raised eyebrows. After Wipro fired 300 employees over moonlighting, it sacked 452 freshers for failing an internal test, while its peer Infosys fired 600 freshers.

As TCS faces allegations of warning employees against work from home, HCLTech is facing flak for an update to its bonus pay structure.

Some may be left out

An IT employee union has approached the labour and employment ministry against the tech firm's decision to pay bonus based on performance-rating instead of a fixed amount.

HCLTech had been paying 100 per cent Engagement Performance Bonus during and after the pandemic, but has now reverted to the old ways.

The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate is also unhappy about the way that employees on the bench will be left out under the system.

Simply moving back to old ways

Employees were only intimated about the update a day before it was implemented from April 1, as the sector tries to cut costs amidst rising uncertainty and inflation.

EPB is around 4 per cent of the total salary and the average payout is 80 per cent, and HCLTech says that its employment contract mentions EPB as performance-linked variable pay.

The move towards a fixed pay was only meant to support employees during the pandemic, and now that it is over, the firm is going back to its original policy.