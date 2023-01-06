e-Paper Get App
HCLTech and The ODP Corporation announce agreement for IT and digital transformation services

HCLTech will be the IT partner for ODP for end-to-end IT operations and enterprise-wide digital transformation to support ODP’s business strategy in its Office Depot, ODP Business Solutions and Veyer business units.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 07:44 PM IST
HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced that The ODP Corporation (“ODP”), a leading provider of products, services and technology solutions through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omnichannel presence, has selected the company as its primary IT partner. HCLTech will be the IT partner for ODP for end-to-end IT operations and enterprise-wide digital transformation to support ODP’s business strategy in its Office Depot, ODP Business Solutions and Veyer business units.

As part of this agreement, HCLTech will leverage its automation and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enable efficient IT operations with personalized and intuitive IT services. ODP will also benefit from HCLTech’s vast experience in application modernization and operating model transformation to further evolve as an agile, product-centric IT organization.

“Consistent with our low-cost business model approach and new four business unit structure, we’re excited to partner with HCLTech, a world-class IT organization, to support our evolving IT needs and priorities,” said Gerry Smith, Chief Executive Officer for The ODP Corporation. “HCLTech’s extensive IT expertise provides greater agility and differentiated IT capabilities to help accelerate our transformation and positions us to expand services to our customers, today and in the future.”

“The infusion of HCLTech’s digital transformation and IT modernization expertise into The ODP Corporation’s robust operations will create a stronger and more flexible foundation for ODP amid constant technological advances and shifting consumer demands and expectations,” said C Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, HCLTech. “We’re excited to supercharge progress for ODP as they evolve their IT capabilities and services and look forward to setting new industry benchmarks in terms of operational and customer experiences.”

