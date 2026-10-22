Havells India Reports Q2 FY27 Consolidated Net Profit Of ₹349.22 Crore, Revenue Surges To ₹6,431.99 Crore

Havells India Limited |

Mumbai: Havells India Limited announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026, with net profit after tax increasing to ₹349.22 crore compared to ₹318.28 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations grew by 34.5% year-on-year, reaching ₹6,431.99 crore from ₹4,779.33 crore.

Quarterly Financial Performance

The company's total income for the quarter stood at ₹6,464.60 crore, a 32.86% increase from ₹4,865.59 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses for the quarter rose to ₹5,991.98 crore, up from ₹4,455.82 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Half-Year Performance

For the half year ended 30 September 2026, Havells India reported a consolidated net profit of ₹638.93 crore, a decrease of 4.04% from ₹665.81 crore in the prior year's half-year period. Revenue from operations for the six-month period increased to ₹12,950.18 crore, up from ₹10,234.68 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 stood at ₹5.57, compared to ₹5.09 in the same quarter last year. Diluted EPS for the quarter was ₹5.57, up from ₹5.08 year-on-year.

Segmental Revenue

The Switchgears segment reported revenue of ₹781.74 crore for the quarter, while Cables contributed ₹2,998.90 crore. Lighting & Fixtures recorded ₹459.50 crore, and Electrical Consumer Durables generated ₹1,072.11 crore in revenue.

Exceptional Items

The company's financial results include an exceptional item in the financial year 2025-26, which was an incremental liability of ₹45.03 crore due to reassessment of employee benefit obligations in accordance with revised Labour Codes. Additionally, other income for the half year ended 30 September 2025 included a one-time gain of ₹45.27 crore from the sale of the Faridabad facility.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.