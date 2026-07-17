Havells India Q1 Profit Declines 17% To ₹298 Crore, Revenue Up 19%

Mumbai: Havells India on Thursday announced its standalone net profit for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026, which stood at ₹298.43 crore. This marks a decrease of 17.63% compared to the ₹352.34 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Revenue Performance

Revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 reached ₹6,509.97 crore, an increase of 19.72% from ₹5,437.81 crore in Q1 FY26. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue declined by 2.66% from ₹6,687.68 crore in Q4 FY26.

Profit Before Tax

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter was ₹401.01 crore, a decrease of 15.40% from ₹474.56 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Sequentially, PBT saw a significant drop of 57.00% from ₹932.52 crore in Q4 FY26.

Segmental Revenue Analysis

The Cables segment generated the highest revenue at ₹2,455.62 crore, followed by Lloyd Consumer with ₹1,459.62 crore. Electrical Consumer Durables contributed ₹1,113.07 crore, while Switchgears reported ₹607.63 crore.

Renewables Segment Growth

The newly introduced Renewables segment saw revenue of ₹314.34 crore in Q1 FY27, up from ₹93.59 crore in Q1 FY26. This segment now includes Solar, Solar Pump, and EVSE businesses.

Employee Benefits and Share Allotments

The company allotted 1,14,191 equity shares under the Havells Employees Stock Purchase plan 2014, 1,50,000 shares under the 2015 plan, and 40,619 shares under the 2016 plan. These allotments were made to eligible employees during the quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.