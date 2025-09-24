Haryana’s Lado Lakshmi Yojana Starts September 25, Women To Get ₹2,100 Monthly For Financial Empowerment

Haryana Government Launches Big Scheme for Women. |

Chandigarh: After several states like Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra introduced special schemes for women, the Haryana government has now launched its own welfare initiative – the ‘Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana’.

This scheme starts on September 25, 2025, and aims to support the financial independence of women in the state by providing them with Rs 2,100 per month.

Who Can Apply for the Scheme?

To get benefits under the Lado Lakshmi Yojana, women must meet the following conditions:

- Must be 23 years or older.

- Annual family income must be less than Rs 1 lakh.

Women who are originally from another state but have been living in Haryana for at least 15 years after marriage can also apply.

Special Features of the Scheme

- Rs 2,100/month will be directly transferred to eligible women’s bank accounts.

- The state budget 2025-26 has already allocated Rs 5,000 crore for this scheme.

- Women already receiving a similar amount under another scheme won’t be eligible.

Women suffering from serious illnesses like cancer, hemophilia, thalassemia, or sickle cell anemia can still apply even if they are already benefiting from medical schemes.

Multiple women from one family—like mother-in-law, daughter-in-law, and daughter—can all receive benefits if they qualify.

When Will the Money Come?

According to media reports:

- Registrations start on September 25, 2025

- Payments will begin from November 1, 2025

Documents Required for Registration

- Parivar Pehchan Patra (Family ID)

- Proof of residence in Haryana for over 15 years

- Aadhaar card (linked to Haryana)

- Income certificate (showing income less than Rs 1 lakh)

This scheme is part of the government's push to empower women ahead of the upcoming elections. By offering direct monthly support, Haryana hopes to strengthen the economic role of women in families and communities.