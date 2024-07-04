Maharashtra: CM Shinde Instructs Strict Action If Any Officer Found Creating Obstacles In Ladli Bahin Yojana Scheme

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | X | @mieknathshinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed to initiate strict action against officers and employees if found creating obstruction, delaying the process, or demanding money from the women for providing necessary certificates or filling up the forms for the Mukhyamantri-Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. The chief minister said that the district collectors should ensure that the whole process is transparent and speedy and instructed them to appoint nodal officers in every district to monitor the scheme.



The chief minister also said that the brokers and middlemen who will probably be mushrooming on the pretext of making available the required documents or filling up the form for the Mukhyamantri-Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana will not be tolerated at all, adding that if such types of affairs are observed in any office, stringent action will be initiated against the chief of the office and the middlemen.



Notably, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of chief minister Eknath Shinde, On Tuesday at Vidhan Bhavan in concern with ensuring the transparency and speed of the implementation of this scheme. The decision to extend the deadline for filing the application was extended to August 31 , 2024 , in the meeting, considering the overcrowding for registration and filling out the application for this scheme. The chief minister has given strict instructions in the meeting.



The state government has brought about various welfare schemes that will transform the lives of the women of the state. The GR for the Mukhyamantri-Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana was also immediately released. The eligible women will be getting rupees 1500 per month, which is about rupees 18000 per year, from the state government. A provision of 46 thousand crore rupees had been made for the cause.



This scheme is in fact 'Mahercha Aaher' (a gift from parents) to the women of the state. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed the officers and employees to ensure that the women will not be required to form long queues for registering their names and asked them to make plans for the cause. He also underlined that care should be taken to see that there will be no obstructions to be countered by the beloved sisters of the state who are going to be beneficiaries of this scheme.

Meanwhile, On Tuesday, MLA Sunil Shelke raised the issue in the assembly that womens are being given wrong information at the centers. They were told to buy Rs one form for Rs 100 showing scarcity of forms. Bribes are being demanded in some talathi offices to give income certificates to women. Revenue Ministers should issue directions of strict action against culprits and no one should pay money for the application and any kind of document."

NCP leader Jayant Patil informed the assembly that "News is being shown on the TV that money is demanded to fill up the forms at various centers. Some workers are pasting their photos on the form. A program of mass deceiving of women is going on throughout Maharashtra. the government should start receiving forms on government centers and stop receiving forms on various institutes."

While replying to that Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar alleged "some supporters of political parties which are against the scheme are deliberately doing such kind of activities in their centers. We will stop such senters and action will also be taken against such wrong doers."