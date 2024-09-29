 Hang Seng & SSE Composite Index Gain Over 10% As Indices Ride On Chinese Stimulus Wave
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHang Seng & SSE Composite Index Gain Over 10% As Indices Ride On Chinese Stimulus Wave

Hang Seng & SSE Composite Index Gain Over 10% As Indices Ride On Chinese Stimulus Wave

The gains made by the indices under the influence of the Chinese government are even greater, when one takes the previous week or the last 5 trading sessions into consideration.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
This Image has been used for represenative purposes only | MarketWatch

Amid major geopolitical concerns emerging, particularly from the Middle East, that could severely affect the global economy, another major news item appears to showered some euphoria onto the financial markets. It is, of course, the Chinese central bank's ambitious fiscal stimulus for economic recovery.

Chinese Stimulus Power Markets

This, needless to say, had a relay effect on the Chinese indices, that otherwise has been a bleak year.

The two key indices, the Shanghai-based SSE Composite and the Hong Kong-based Hang Seng, saw major growth in recently concluded trading week. Both the indices ended the day's proceedings on Friday with a flourish. Hang Seng ended the day with a rise of 3.55 per cent. Meanwhile, the SSE Composite ended the day with gains of 2.88 per cent.

FPJ Shorts
AP Dhillon Concert: One Ticket For The Brown Munde Singer's Show Can Get You 1500 Vada Pav's In Mumbai
AP Dhillon Concert: One Ticket For The Brown Munde Singer's Show Can Get You 1500 Vada Pav's In Mumbai
Tamil Nadu: Sri Lankan Navy Apprehends 17 Fishermen Off Rameswaram Coast, Seizes 2 Boats
Tamil Nadu: Sri Lankan Navy Apprehends 17 Fishermen Off Rameswaram Coast, Seizes 2 Boats
'Will Be At Their Own Risk': BookMyShow Issues Statement, Warns Users After Coldplay Ticketing Fiasco
'Will Be At Their Own Risk': BookMyShow Issues Statement, Warns Users After Coldplay Ticketing Fiasco
Gurugram Police File Case Against WhatsApp Directors For Not Providing Info Despite Multiple Requests
Gurugram Police File Case Against WhatsApp Directors For Not Providing Info Despite Multiple Requests

The gains made by the indices under the influence of the Chinese government are even greater, when one takes the previous week or the last 5 trading sessions into consideration.

Read Also
Dow Jones Concludes Week With Record Levels; Nasdaq & S&P 500 Sees Correction After US Macro Data
article-image

SSE Composite Index

In the past 5 trading sessions, the SSE Composite Index gained a mammoth 12.87 per cent or 352.14 points.

The overall value reached the mark of 3,087.53 points.

Read Also
Nikkei, Hang Seng In Green As Asian Indices React To US Fed's 'Possible Rate Cuts' In September
article-image

Hang Seng Index

The gains were even more substantial when we move to Hang Seng, as the index rocketed by 13.13 per cent or 2,394.89 points in the past 5 trading sessions.

This took the overall value of the Hang Seng to 20,632.30 points.

Read Also
Indian Tech Industry Growth Fuelled By Government Support, Innovations & Strong Players, Similar To...
article-image

Taiwan Index

Interestingly, the Taiwan-based Taiwan Capitalization Weighted Stock Inde or TAIEX, also appeared to have received a major boost from the recent announcement by China.

The index, which closed in red on Friday, faired better when the previous 5 trading days were taken into consideration. In the past week, the Taiwanese index gained an impressive 2.94 per cent or 651.85 points, taking the overall size of the index to 22,822.79.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Will Be At Their Own Risk': BookMyShow Issues Statement, Warns Users After Coldplay Ticketing...

'Will Be At Their Own Risk': BookMyShow Issues Statement, Warns Users After Coldplay Ticketing...

Hang Seng & SSE Composite Index Gain Over 10% As Indices Ride On Chinese Stimulus Wave

Hang Seng & SSE Composite Index Gain Over 10% As Indices Ride On Chinese Stimulus Wave

'FAA Smothering National Space Program': SpaceX Chief Elon Musk Lashes Out At Regulatory Agency

'FAA Smothering National Space Program': SpaceX Chief Elon Musk Lashes Out At Regulatory Agency

IPO Fiesta: Hyundai, Swiggy, NTPC Green Energy Among Companies Looking To Raise ₹60,000 Crore In...

IPO Fiesta: Hyundai, Swiggy, NTPC Green Energy Among Companies Looking To Raise ₹60,000 Crore In...

'An American Express-ion Of India’s Importance': Anand Mahindra Lauds World's Largest American...

'An American Express-ion Of India’s Importance': Anand Mahindra Lauds World's Largest American...