 HAL bags orders for Advanced Light Helicopters from Defence Ministry
HAL bags orders for Advanced Light Helicopters from Defence Ministry

HAL bags orders for Advanced Light Helicopters from Defence Ministry

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday had approved a proposal to procure a weapon system worth Rs 70,500 crore for the Indian defense forces.

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 09:44 AM IST
HAL bags orders for Advanced Light Helicopters from Defence Ministry

The Defence Ministry on Thursday announced procurement of Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) MK-III from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the Indian Coast Guard, the company announced through an exchange filing. The helicopter will sport a suite of surveillance sensors that will enhance the surveillance capabilities. The helicopter will also give full night capability and Instrument Flight Rules capability for operations of the Indian Coast Guard.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday had approved a proposal to procure a weapon system worth Rs 70,500 crore for the Indian defense forces. This also included BrahMos missiles, EW systems and Utility Helicopters Maritime valued at Rs 56,000 crores.

HAL dividend

HAL on March 10 declared an interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share.

article-image

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

The shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Friday at 9:40 am were at Rs 2,7999.60, up by 2.78 per cent.

