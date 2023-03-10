HAL declares second interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) announced that the Board of Directors of the company has, inter-alia, declared second interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share of Rs. 10 each fully paid up (200%) for the Financial Year 2022-23, via an exchange filing.
The record date for the payment of the second interim dividend will be Monday, the 20th March, 2023.
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company commenced at 11:00 a.m hours and concluded at 2:00 p.m hours.
