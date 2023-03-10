e-Paper Get App
HAL declares second interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 02:41 PM IST
article-image
HAL declares second interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share | Image: HAL (Representative)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) announced that the Board of Directors of the company has, inter-alia, declared second interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share of Rs. 10 each fully paid up (200%) for the Financial Year 2022-23, via an exchange filing.

The record date for the payment of the second interim dividend will be Monday, the 20th March, 2023.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company commenced at 11:00 a.m hours and concluded at 2:00 p.m hours.

Paytm announces allotment of 20,576 equity shares
