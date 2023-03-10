Paytm announces allotment of 20,576 equity shares

Paytm (One 97 Communications Limited) announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of the company on March 9, 2023, has allotted 20,576 equity shares having face value of ₹1 each, as fully paid-up, to the eligible employees, via an exchnage filing.
The disclosure is pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended.
The issue is upon exercise of vested options, as per the details given below:
(a) Employee Stock Option Plan 2008 - 5,880 shares
(b) Employee Stock Option Plan 2019 - 14,696 shares
Consequent to aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the company stand increased from ₹ 649,334,387 (equity shares of face value of ₹ 1 each) to ₹ 649,354,963 (equity shares of face value of ₹ 1 each).
